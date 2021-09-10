checkAd

American Resources Corporation to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure marketplace, announced today that Mark LaVerghetta, Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications of American Resources Corporation, will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the event, please visit the conference website.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing on-demand beginning Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be archived for 90 days following the conference.

About American Resources Corporation
American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

PR Contact
Precision Public Relations
Matt Sheldon
917-280-7329
matt@precisionpr.co

Investor Contact:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
arec@jtcir.com

RedChip Companies Inc.
Todd McKnight
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
Info@redchip.com

Company Contact:
Mark LaVerghetta
Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications
317-855-9926 ext. 0
investor@americanresourcescorp.com

