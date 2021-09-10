WithHealth Poised to Help Employers Meet New Federal Requirements Mandating Vaccines and Testing

checkAd

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge care telehealth company for employers and their employees, is ready to assist employers as they work to meet the new vaccine and testing requirements announced by the Biden administration.

With new federal rules in place mandating vaccines for federal workers, large employers and healthcare staff, WithHealth is well positioned for immediate workplace safety rollouts that include testing and vaccine management.

WithHealth's Vaccine Management Program assists employers in conducting daily employee health evaluations and provides the employer with vaccine reporting management and education. Employees also receive access to WithHealth physicians when they are identified as at risk. WithHealth provides rt-PCR testing through CLIA licensed WithHealth labs or via on-site testing.

Through the program, data inputs can be assessed in real-time and clearance notices, alerts, and other inputs are communicated to both the employee and the employer immediately. The employee experience is simple and easy, and allows for authentication and verification of vaccination information. All sensitive data is stored in accordance with HIPAA requirements. Employers have access to the WithHealth Portal, which offers a Vaccine Admin View, where they can see the real-time status of missing information, or of information that is pending or confirmed.

WithHealth continues to innovate and has several additional modules in development. These advanced capabilities include booster tracking, visitor monitoring, self-registration capabilities, advanced reporting and waived status. WithHealth has implemented testing and vaccine management programs across industries, including the corporate sector, professional sports and union television, film and streaming production houses and worksites.

WithHealth Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Salas Murphy, stated, "Our team continues to adapt and innovate in order to meet the changing needs of employers. Our Vaccine Management Program is already proving effective in offices, on film sets, and in sports venues across the country. While we prepare to launch our Precision Care telehealth solution to employers in early 2022, we also continue to see increasing demand for our employer solutions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic. We know that new, sweeping requirements like these can seem overwhelming to employers, but we are well positioned to take the stress and guess work out of these new rules by partnering with companies to implement our successful and time-tested program."

AboutWithHealth,Inc.
WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to deliver on the promise of precision care by dramatically changing the healthcare experience to improve employee health and employer outcomes. WithHealth ®, a telehealth company, makes health care affordable, proactive, accessible and preventative by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, and care coordination to provide a 360-degree individualized health profile.

For more information about WithHealth, Inc., please visit https://www.withhealth.com.

Corporate:
info@withhealth.com
p833-99-HEALTH

Chief Marketing Officer
Cindy Judd
cindy.judd@withhealth.com
p847-404-9962

Investors:
ClearThink
nyc@clearthink.capital
p917-658-7878

WithHealth's Precision Care Program utilizes genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, care coordination, and telehealth to make health care personalized, affordable, proactive, and accessible. WithHealth's services also include a workplace safety offering to manage the ongoing monitoring, prevention, and COVID-19 testing of employees to ensure a safe and healthy working environment. The company is committed to using innovative technology to increase healthcare access and lower costs for individuals and employers.

SOURCE: WithHealth Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663483/WithHealth-Poised-to-Help-Employers- ...




