Financial Calendar 2022 for The BANK of Greenland Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 10.09.2021, 14:37 | 21 | 0 | 0 10.09.2021, 14:37 | To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen 10. September 2021 Announcement No. 13/2021 Financial Calendar 2022 for The BANK of Greenland



Annual Report 2021



02 March 2022



Annual general meeting in Nuuk



29 March 2022



Interim Report – First Quarter 2022



10 May 2022



Interim Report – First Half 2022



17 August 2022



Interim Report – First Nine Months 2022



02 November 2022 Immediately after the release of the result, the reports will be available on The BANK of Greenland’s website, www.banken.gl



Best Regards

The BANK of Greenland



Contact: General Manager Martin Kviesgaard, tel.: +299 34 7802 Attachment 13.Finanskalender 2022_ENG







0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer