Physitrack Appoints ABG Sundal Collier as Market Maker

Physitrack Plc. ("Physitrack") has entered an agreement with ABG Sundal Collier ASA ("ABGSC") whereby ABGSC undertakes to provide market maker services for Physitrack's shares. The commitment is in line with Nasdaq Stockholm AB's regulation for market making activities and means that the market maker allocates buy and sell volumes to a predetermined spread of a maximum of four percent. The purpose is to increase the share´s liquidity and the assignment begins on 14 September 2021.

