checkAd

Physitrack Appoints ABG Sundal Collier as Market Maker

Autor: Accesswire
10.09.2021, 14:40  |  17   |   |   

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)Physitrack Plc. ("Physitrack") has entered an agreement with ABG Sundal Collier ASA ("ABGSC") whereby ABGSC undertakes to provide market maker services for Physitrack's shares. The …

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)

Physitrack Plc. ("Physitrack") has entered an agreement with ABG Sundal Collier ASA ("ABGSC") whereby ABGSC undertakes to provide market maker services for Physitrack's shares. The commitment is in line with Nasdaq Stockholm AB's regulation for market making activities and means that the market maker allocates buy and sell volumes to a predetermined spread of a maximum of four percent. The purpose is to increase the share´s liquidity and the assignment begins on 14 September 2021.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Investor contact: Kristian Stålberg, +46 (0) 720 18 05 93, ir@physitrack.com
Media contact: Kristian Stålberg, +46 (0) 720 18 05 93, media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack
Physitrack, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, mainly focused on the B2B physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care market. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and patients in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:
1. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based software platform tailored to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, encompassing clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.
2. Virtual care powered by the Physitrack technology platform through in-house physiotherapists based in the United Kingdom.

Physitrack is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se, +46 8 528 00 399

SOURCE: Physitrack



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663496/Physitrack-Appoints-ABG-Sundal-Colli ...

Physitrack Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Physitrack Appoints ABG Sundal Collier as Market Maker LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)Physitrack Plc. ("Physitrack") has entered an agreement with ABG Sundal Collier ASA ("ABGSC") whereby ABGSC undertakes to provide market maker services for Physitrack's shares. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AdvanceTC Ltd Responds to Recent Promotional Activities Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Autocar Terminal Tractors to be Showcased at TMC Transportation Technology Exhibition Sept. 13-15
CIBT Provides Update on its Portfolio of Academic Assets and Real Estate Investments
Cal-Bay International Expands NFT Market Focus Including New Updated Website
Electrovaya to Present at Cowen's 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility ...
Cinedigm Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Files Form 10-Q Reporting Net Income of $5.2 ...
Pennexx has completed its Inaugural PCAOB Audit which encompassed the year 2020 financial ...
GBX International Group Announces New Business Model for 2021 and Beyond
Pond Technologies Adds Information Regarding Insider Participation in Recently Completed Private ...
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
ReelTime TV Goes Live on Android TV to 80 Million Monthly Active Devices Exceeding 200 Million ...
Gold Resource Corporation To Acquire Aquila Resources Inc. To Form Diversified North American ...
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...