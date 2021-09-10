checkAd

Field Trip Health Ltd. to Participate in Four Investor Conferences in September

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP; FTRP.WT; Nasdaq: FTRP) ("Field Trip"), a leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, today announced it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit, the Maxim Group Mental Health Conference and the Cantor Virtual Global Health Conference in September 2021.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference: September 13th-15th 2021

Field Trip’s Co-founder and CEO, Joseph Del Moral, and Field Trip’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Nathan Bryson, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The Fireside Chat will be pre-recorded and will be accessible to those registered for the conference from Monday, September 13th at 7:00am Eastern Time through Wednesday, September 15th 2021.

Additionally, the Field Trip management team will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings for the duration of the conference. To schedule a meeting or to request further information on the conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at fieldtripIR@kcsa.com.

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit: September 21st-23rd 2021

Field Trip’s Co-founder and CEO, Joseph Del Moral, and Field Trip’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Nathan Bryson, will present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit at 2:55pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 21st 2021.

The presentation will be webcast and available through this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer16/ftrp/2808276.

A recording of the presentation will be accessible on the Field Trip website for 90 days in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations.

To request a virtual one-on-one meeting with the Field Trip management team, or for further information on the conference, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at fieldtripIR@kcsa.com.

Maxim Group Advances in Mental Health Conference: September 22nd 2021

Field Trip’s Co-founder and CEO, Joseph Del Moral, and Field Trip’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Nathan Bryson, will participate in Maxim Group’s Advances in Mental Health Conference, which will be held virtually on Wednesday, September 22nd 2021. As part of the “Disruptors in the Mental Health Space” virtual panel series, Field Trip will participate in the Next-Gen Novel Chemical Entities and the Clinics and Commercialization panels.

