Alstom joins the CAC40 ESG index of the Paris stock exchange

10 September 2021 – Alstom will join the Paris stock exchange’s CAC 40 ESG index, comprising the 40 companies within the CAC Large 60 Index that have demonstrated the best environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. The index is based on the Vigeo-Eiris agency’s rating. This inclusion will be effective after markets close on Friday 17 September 2021.

Alstom is delighted about this inclusion, which demonstrates the Group’s commitment to smart and sustainable mobility and underlines its policy in ESG. The Group’s priorities in this field are organised along four axes: