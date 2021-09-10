In the aftermath of Topical Depression Ida, New Jersey American Water , the state’s largest water and wastewater utility company, reports that all its operating areas successfully withstood widespread flooding and drinking water quality was not impacted in any of its service areas. New Jersey American Water successfully implemented flood protection plans at all its treatment plants and other facilities, adjusted treatment processes as needed to continue to meet water quality standards despite challenging source water conditions, and maintained operations of all plants under regular or alternative power sources throughout the storm.

Aerial view of the company's Raritan Millstone Water Treatment Plant during Tropical Depression Ida. (Photo: Business Wire)

This includes the Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant, which was fortified with a $37 million flood protection project in 2018 to withstand floods that are categorized to occur on a 500-year frequency. Situated in Bridgewater, Somerset County, N.J., the Raritan-Millstone plant is New Jersey American Water’s largest water production facility and a regional source of potable water supply for approximately 1 million people in parts of seven counties in central New Jersey. The plant is located near the confluence of the Raritan and Millstone Rivers – an area of Somerset County that experiences severe flooding during significant storm events due to the relative low ground surface elevations in the floodways adjacent to the two rivers.

“If this storm had happened prior to 2018, we would be telling a different story today. The investments we made into protecting this critical facility has proven to be invaluable by holding up against this historic flood and enabling us to continue to provide water service to the 1 million customers who get their drinking water from this plant,” said Mark McDonough, President, New Jersey American Water.

Prior to the $37 million flood protection investment project, the earthen berms and north side reinforced concrete flood wall surrounding the plant were previously designed to provide flood protection for a 100-year flood event, which is marked by an elevation of 44 feet. This level was tested several times, particularly during Hurricane Irene, during which the flood waters came within one inch of the top of the wall. With the completion of the 2018 project, the entire floodwall system at the plant was raised by four feet to an elevation of 48 feet, which is the level of flood resiliency supported by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corp of Engineers, which provides flood protection from storm events up to 500-year recurring frequency. During Tropical Depression Ida, the Raritan River crested at a record 44.87 feet at its peak on Sept. 2.