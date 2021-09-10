Inventiva’s 2021 First-Half Financial Results Presentation

Inventiva’s 2021 first-half financial results will be released on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 4:00 pm (New York), 10:00 pm (Paris) .

Daix (France), September 10, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that its management team will host a webcast to present the Company’s first-half financial results for 2021 on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.





Frédéric Cren, Chairman, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva and Jean Volatier, Chief Financial Officer of Inventiva, will hold a conference call in English, followed by a Q&A session, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 8:00 am (New York), 2:00 pm (Paris).

The conference call and the slides of the presentation will be webcast live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2kk6k5k7 . They will also be available on Inventiva’s website in the “Investors” – “Financial results” section.

To join the conference call, please use the code 8573858 after dialing one of the following numbers:

France: +33 1 70 70 07 81

Belgium: +32 27 93 38 47

Germany: +49 69 22 22 26 25

Netherlands: +31 20 79 56 614

Switzerland: +41 44 58 07 145

United Kingdom: +44 207 19 28 338

United States: +1 646-741-3167

Please note that the line will be opened 10 minutes before the start of the conference call.

A replay of the conference call and the presentation will be available after the event at: http://inventivapharma.com/investors/financial-results-presentations/ .





About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates, as well as a deep pipeline of earlier stage programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. Inventiva recently announced positive topline data from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with NASH and obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designation for lanifibranor in the treatment of NASH.