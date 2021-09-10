checkAd

Boston FinTech Week 2021 Returns Featuring CEOs of Fidelity, Flywire & Silicon Valley Bank to Discuss the Next Stages of Fintech and Greater Financial Access

In its 4th Edition, the World's Largest, Free, Hybrid Fintech Event Series Will Explore Sustainable & Inclusive Finance, ESG, Decentralized Finance in Post-COVID FintechBOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / FinTech Sandbox, a nonprofit that …

In its 4th Edition, the World's Largest, Free, Hybrid Fintech Event Series Will Explore Sustainable & Inclusive Finance, ESG, Decentralized Finance in Post-COVID Fintech

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / FinTech Sandbox, a nonprofit that provides early-stage startups with free access to critical data and resources, today announced the return of Boston FinTech Week, which will take place from September 28 - October 1, 2021 in various locations in Boston, in addition to streaming sessions in a hybrid format. The four-day gathering aims to facilitate an open dialogue between financial institutions, fintech entrepreneurs, regulators, academics and venture capitalists to discuss fintech's rapid expansion and evolution as well as the important role it plays in making financial services available and accessible to all. This year's theme is "Financial Services for Anyone, Anytime, Anywhere" and free registration options are here.

Given the rising concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have decided to offer both virtual and in-person options in the interest of safety for attendees. The hybrid model not only allows attendees to network and make meaningful connections in-person, but actively encourages financial professionals from global markets to attend virtually, who may not be able to travel, as well as those from all functional and professional levels.

While the pandemic catalyzed digital innovation and adoption of new and novel financial services by people and industry, it also highlighted the difficulty in accessing financial services. During Boston FinTech Week, speakers and panelists will discuss these challenges, as well as opportunities the global financial services industry is facing over four information-packed days:

  • Day 1 - September 28 - The Current State of FinTech. Where Are We Today?
  • Day 2 - September 29 - Building a Sustainable and Inclusive Finance for Tomorrow
  • Day 3 - September 30 - A Special Day Devoted to the Future of Finance and Decentralized Finance (DeFi), sponsored by Algorand
  • Day 4 - October 1 - The Big Picture. What have We Learned and Where Do We Go From Here?

FinTech Sandbox is also pleased and excited to announce that notable Boston FinTech Week speakers will include:

