checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.09.2021, 15:00  |  132   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING

10-Sep-2021 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company" and together with its other subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") and Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("SIHPL") report that at the meeting of the SIHPL Contractual Claimants held today the S155 Proposal obtained sufficient support to pass the applicable statutory thresholds for approval (a majority in number representing at least 75% by value) from the SIHPL Contractual Claimants.

As previously explained, SIHPL's proposal in terms of section 155 of the South African Companies Act, 71 of 2008 (the "S155 Proposal") proposed three classes of claimants for voting: the SIHPL Financial Creditors; the SIHPL Market Purchase Claimants ("MPCs"); and the SIHPL Contractual Claimants.

On 6 September 2021, two of the three creditors' class meetings were concluded. Steinhoff reported the same day that both meetings obtained sufficient support to pass the applicable statutory thresholds for approval from the SIHPL Financial Creditors and the SIHPL MPCs at their respective meetings.

The meeting of the SIHPL Contractual Claimants to vote on the S155 Proposal resumed today at 14:00 (SAST) and it obtained overwhelming sufficient support to pass the applicable statutory thresholds for approval from the SIHPL Contractual Claimants.

All three classes of SIHPL claimants have now voted in favour of the s155 Proposal, without a single vote being cast against the approval of the S155 Proposal. SIHPL will forthwith apply to the Cape High Court for an Order approving and sanctioning the proposal.

In addition, as announced on 8 September 2021, the Committee of Representatives has also voted unanimously in favour of the Composition Plan in terms of SIHNV's Dutch suspension of payments proceedings. This outcome will now also need to be considered by the District Court of Amsterdam in a subsequent confirmation hearing, which has been scheduled at 10.00 am (CET) on 16 September 2021 at the District Court of Amsterdam.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

Contact:
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Investor Relations
Phone: +27 21 808 0700
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com

10 September 2021

 

10-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1232693

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1232693  10-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232693&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSteinhoff International Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Steinhoff: Tag der Rettung – wieviel Wert bleibt in der Aktie?

Diskussion: Woche der Wahrheit: Plus 100 Prozent: Steinhoff vor Neuanfang? – Gläubiger-Versammlungen voraus
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING 10-Sep-2021 / 15:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESUMPTION OF MEETING OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Launches PKU GOLIKE(R) ...
DGAP-News: www.fondsboutiquen.de / www.fundboutiques.com: Finanzplatz Schweiz & Rohstoffe - Natural Resources ...
DGAP-News: Burcon gibt Einzelheiten zur Jahres- und Sonderhauptversammlung bekannt, Neue Richtlinien zur ...
DGAP-News: CORESTATE stellt mit Umzug in Marienturm entscheidende Weiche für Umsetzung der ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE wird seine im Jahr 2024 fällige 25-Millionen-Euro-Anleihe vorzeitig ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Status of the proposed business combination - Fulfillment of minimum cash ...
DGAP-News: DATAMETREX IS POISED FOR SIGNIFICANT REVENUE INCREASE WITH NEW AGREEMENTS
DGAP-News: BayWa AG schließt eine ESG-linked Konsortialfinanzierung über 1,7 Mrd. Euro ab
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21Steinhoff: Ein ganz wichtiger neuer Temin für die Aktie und das Unternehmen
4investors | Kommentare
09.09.21DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESUMPTION OF MEETING OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21LYNX: Steinhoff: Die Meldungen überschlagen sich. Wie geht es jetzt weiter?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
09.09.21Steinhoff: Showdown fällt aus - zumindest heute!
4investors | Kommentare
09.09.21DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Öl + Gas: Royal Dutch Shell, Saturn Oil + Gas, Steinhoff: Von 17 auf 51 – Verdreifacher gesucht!
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
08.09.21Steinhoff International - Aktie mit Kurssprung: Vor Gericht geht es voran…
4investors | Kommentare
08.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
08.09.21Steinhoff Aktie: Das Gap bietet Unterstützung - Warten auf die entscheidenden News
4investors | Kommentare
08.09.21Sei kein Gerhard Schröder: Wie man ein Kanzler-Depot aufbaut
The Motley Fool | Kommentare