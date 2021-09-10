checkAd

Graham Corporation Presentation at the Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference to be Webcast Live

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense/space, energy/new energy and chemical/petrochemical industries, today announced that Daniel J. Thoren, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey F. Glajch, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference

Wednesday, September 22, 2021
4:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Live webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: www.graham-mfg.com.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense/space, energy/new energy and chemical/petrochemical industries. The Graham and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenics, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as the Company’s responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.

