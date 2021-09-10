checkAd

NeoVolta’s Energy Storage Systems Qualify for California’s SGIP Rebate

Residents of Fire Zones and Medically Vulnerable Customers Could Receive Significant Financial Subsidies

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta Inc., manufacturer of Smart Energy Storage Solutions, announced today that its systems qualify for California’s Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP). This program, administered by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), offers rebates for installing battery storage systems in residential and non-residential facilities.

According to the CPUC, the funding prioritizes “communities living in high fire-threat areas, communities that have experienced two or more utility Public Safety Power Shut-off (PSPS) events, as well as low income and medically vulnerable customers.” Both of NeoVolta’s systems are qualified for the program: the NV14 (13,896 Watts qualified for SGIP) and the NV14 + NV24 add-on (23,160 Watts qualified for SGIP). For customers not residing in designated California fire zones, most California utilities are offering SGIP rebates in Step 6, a lower incentive level but still attractive.

SGIP subsidies are available on a first come first served basis, and budget allocation could run out. To learn more about eligibility and incentive levels, Californians can contact their program administrator from the state’s three major public utilities: Pacific Gas and Electric, Southern California Edison, and San Diego Gas & Electric.

“Californians always need to be prepared for the next wildfire,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “But in high fire-threat areas, the need is especially acute. Any resident of these communities should find out whether they qualify for the SGIP resiliency rebate. The time to do this is now, before the funds run out.”        

NeoVolta storage systems are designed for safety and performance, provide reliable backup power when the grid goes down, and can help reduce utility bills under normal conditions. Their lithium iron phosphate chemistry is a noncombustible and nontoxic alternative to ordinary lithium ion batteries. The NV14 system’s very high storage capacity of 14.4 kilowatt-hours is expandable to 24.0 kWh with the optional NV24 battery—without the expense of a second inverter. The system’s instantaneous power discharge of 7.7 kilowatts also stands out from the competition. NeoVolta storage is compatible with any residential solar system—new or existing, AC or DC. For two years in a row, the NV14 has been named one of Solar Power World’s top storage products.

