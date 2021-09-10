checkAd

Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in High-Risk Neuroblastoma

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company" or "Y-mAbs") (Nasdaq: YMAB) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader ("KOL") webinar on DANYELZA frontline and HITS data in high-risk neuroblastoma on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET.

This webinar will feature presentations from KOLs Jaume Mora, M.D., Ph.D., SJD Barcelona Children's Hospital, and Shakeel Modak, M.D., MRCP, Memorial Sloan Kettering. Additionally, Thomas Gad, Chairman, Founder, and President at Y-mAbs, will provide a brief introduction followed by presentations from Steen Lisby, M.D., DMSc, SVP, Chief Scientific Officer at Y-mAbs, and Claus J. Moller San-Pedro, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Y-mAbs.

  • Dr. Mora will present frontline data for DANYELZA in High-Risk Neuroblastoma
  • Dr. Modak will present HITS data for DANYELZA in High-Risk Neuroblastoma
  • Dr. Lisby will review Y-mAbs’ preclinical and research pipeline including its SADA technology
  • Dr. Moller will provide a corporate update

Thomas Gad as well as Drs. Modak, Mora, Lisby, and Moller will be available for questions following the presentations.

To register for the event, please click here.

Shakeel Modak, M.D., MRCP is a pediatric hematology-oncology doctor at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Department of Pediatrics in New York. He received his MBBS and M.D. degrees from TN Medical College, Bombay, as well as his MRCP degree from Royal College of Physicians, London. Dr. Modak specializes in the treatment of children and young adults with neuroblastoma and other solid tumors, such as DSRCT. He has been named to Best Doctors, New York City by Castle Connolly for the past six years in a row and in 2014. Dr. Modak has been the principal investigator on more than 12 studies in neuroblastoma and DSRCT. He has also been the co-investigator on over 50 trial protocols.

Jaume Mora, M.D., Ph.D. is the scientific director of the Oncology and Hematology area at SJD Barcelona Children's Hospital, as well as the director of the Developmental Tumors Laboratory at SJD Barcelona Children's Hospital. Dr. Mora is a member of several; national and international scientific societies, including the International Pediatric Oncology Society, which has awarded him the Schweisguth Prize, and the American Society of Clinical Oncology ("ASCO"), which honored him with the young investigator award ("YIA") in 2000, as well as the Career Development Award ("CDA"). In 2011, Dr. Mora was the recipient of the annual BBVA Foundation Award and, in 2006, of the First Prize of the Spanish Association Against Cancer ("AECC") award for the study of childhood cancer.

