Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

  • Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, September 14th at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Med Tech Summit

  • Management will present on Monday, September 20th at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio webcasts of the conference presentations will be accessible by visiting the “Upcoming Events” section on the “Investor Relations” page of Organogenesis’s website www.organogenesis.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference for approximately 30 days.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. 

CONTACT: Investor Inquiries:
Westwicke
Mike Piccinino, CFA
OrganoIR@westwicke.com

Press and Media Inquiries:
Organogenesis
Lori Freedman
lfreedman@organo.com




