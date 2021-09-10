checkAd

Verizon to speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference Sept. 13

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ronan Dunne, executive vice president for Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), and group CEO for Verizon Consumer, is scheduled to speak at the virtual Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Monday, September 13, at 9:25 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Eric Wilkens
Eric.wilkens@verizon.com
201.572.9317
@ericwilkens





