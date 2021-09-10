checkAd

Constellation Brands Excite New York Football Fans With New, Multi-Year NFL Partnership, Teaming Up With Giants, Jets and Metlife Stadium

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Corona Extra and Modelo Especial brands to be activated at venue and in the market with the teams

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the NFL season kicking off, Constellation Brands, Inc., a leading beverage alcohol company, is furthering its presence in the New York football market with the announcement of a new multi-year partnership with the New York Jets, New York Giants and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ in collaboration with Modelo and the Corona Brand Family.

Modelo Especial, brewed for those with The Fighting Spirit, is now an official beer sponsor of the New York Giants and Corona Extra will be an official beer sponsor of the New York Jets. Both brands will enter a new partnership with MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The brands’ presence in the stadium will provide Jets and Giants fans with a unique viewing and meeting experience equipped with advertising and branding from football fans’ favorite import beer brands.

As part of this new partnership, Constellation Brands is unveiling multiple branded activation spaces within MetLife Stadium. The 200-level East Mezzanine Club (42,500 sq. ft.) will be branded the Corona Beach Club and will be open for fans looking to enjoy La Vida Más Fina (The Fine Life). Additionally, the Modelo Cantina, an enclosed bar totaling 3,100 sq. ft., will be located outside of section 142 on the Main Concourse level. See visuals and renderings of activation spaces here.

“The new Corona Beach Club and Modelo Cantina will truly amplify the fan experience on gameday as well as all of our other events during the year,” said Ron VanDeVeen, MetLife Stadium President and CEO. “As we prepare to launch into a full NFL season and with a packed event schedule around the corner in 2022, MetLife Stadium is the perfect venue to create these branded spaces for the best fans in football”.  

Fans will be able to experience the Constellation Brands presence at MetLife Stadium this Sunday when the New York Giants face the Denver Broncos in their season opener. The New York Jets will open at home against the New England Patriots on Sept. 19.

“As we kickoff the regular season this Sunday, we’re excited to announce this partnership with Modelo,” said Pete Guelli, Chief Commercial Officer of the New York Giants. “We’re always looking to provide our fans with the most exclusive and memorable gameday experiences, and we know that these new spaces will achieve that goal.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Constellation Brands Excite New York Football Fans With New, Multi-Year NFL Partnership, Teaming Up With Giants, Jets and Metlife Stadium Corona Extra and Modelo Especial brands to be activated at venue and in the market with the teamsCHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - With the NFL season kicking off, Constellation Brands, Inc., a leading beverage alcohol company, is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group plc
Adocia to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
WISeKey’s WISe.ART Platform Leverages NFT in-App Purchases with a Breakthrough Approach to ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Result of Nordea share sale and proposal to launch share buy-back programme
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Prices $300 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...