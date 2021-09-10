Latin Metals Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds Up To $1 Million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ( “Latin Metals” or the “Company” ) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces a non-brokered private placement (the “Financing”) of up to 6,666,667 units (each, a “Unit”) for a subscription price of $0.15 per Unit, to raise total gross proceeds of up to $1.0 million. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of Latin Metals (each, a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.25 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Financing.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

The proceeds of the Financing are intended to fund ongoing exploration at the Company’s mineral projects in Argentina and Peru and for general working capital.

The Company may pay finder’s fees on all or a portion of the Financing, consisting of a cash commission equal to 7% of the total gross proceeds raised and finder’s warrants equal to 7% of the total number of Units issued, where each finder’s warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.15 per Share for a period of 12 months from the closing of the Financing.

All securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a hold period of four-months and one day in Canada. The Financing is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals including the final acceptance for filing of the Financing with the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and any applicable securities regulatory authorities.

This news release does not constitute an offer of sale of any of the foregoing securities in the United States. None of the foregoing securities have been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.