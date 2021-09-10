checkAd

Regarding Board Member’s notification of resignation from the office

On 10th of September 2021 AB Klaipėdos Nafta (hereinafter – KN) received a formal notice by the independent Board Member Ian Bradshaw regarding his resignation from the position as the Board member of KN from 1st  of October 2021.

Comment by the Company management:
On behalf of the KN management team we would like to extend our appreciation for our colleague Ian Bradshaw for his contribution as an independent KN Board member to the achievement of the long-term strategic goals of KN and his continuous focus on progress in all the areas of activities. Ian’s competence and professionalism has significantly contributed to the development of the KN long-term strategy, company’s establishment, and accomplishments in the international LNG business segment, as well as successful further development of Klaipėda LNG terminal project. In the face of new operational challenges dictated by the global pandemic and geopolitical circumstances, Ian Bradshaw has made a significant input to making timely decisions that increased company’s resilience and ensured business continuity. We are grateful to our colleague for excellence and professionalism in delivering on the company’s mission of bridging energy markets together.

KN reminds that the Supervisory Council announced Selection of candidates for four independent Board members of KN for the new term on 19th August 2021. The notice regarding the selection of candidates for independent Board members and documents of the selection are announced on the Company’s internet  site: https://www.kn.lt/en/news/news/selection-of-candidates-for-independent ...

