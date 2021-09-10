Vertex Energy Commences Restart Operations at the Marrero Refinery

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR), ("Vertex Energy", "Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today provided an update on the status of …

On August 29, a Category 4 hurricane made landfall near New Orleans, resulting in severe regional flooding and power outages. Vertex's Marrero refinery, which is located approximately 10 miles south of New Orleans, was taken offline in advance of the hurricane as a standard, precautionary measure.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR), ("Vertex Energy", "Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today provided an update on the status of operations at its Marrero, Louisiana refinery.

The Marrero refinery commenced a phased restart of operations on September 10, as power was restored to the area. As previously disclosed, the refinery sustained no significant damage due to Ida and is expected to return to normal production rates, over the near-term.

Local refinery management continues to collaborate closely with local authorities, including emergency services teams, to ensure a safe and reliable restart of the refinery, while continuing to ensure the wellbeing of all employees and contractors.

