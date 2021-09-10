DGAP-News GORE German Office Real Estate AG: Shareholders' Meeting unanimously approves all items on agenda
GORE German Office Real Estate AG: Shareholders' Meeting unanimously approves all items on agenda
The 2021 Shareholders' Meeting was again held virtually due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
The full voting results of the GORE Shareholders' Meeting can be found under the following URL: https://www.gore-ag.de/de/investor-relations/
About GORE
The GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE") is a dynamically growing real estate investor with a focus on office properties in German conurbations. Using a manage-to-core approach, GORE acquires properties in preferred locations at below market value wherever possible in order to sustainably enhance their value. Investment activities focus on properties with a market value of between EUR 1 and 15 million. Compared to other property sizes, this size class offers a less competitive market environment in terms of purchasing according to GORE estimates. GORE's aim is to generate above-average value enhancement and return potential along the entire value chain, from acquisition through management to sale, together with its partners. The volume of the real estate portfolio is expected to be multiplied by acquisitions in the coming years.
Press Contact:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49(0) 69/905505-52
Mail gore@edicto.de
