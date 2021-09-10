checkAd

DGAP-News GORE German Office Real Estate AG: Shareholders' Meeting unanimously approves all items on agenda

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.09.2021, 15:13  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-News: GORE German Office Real Estate AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
GORE German Office Real Estate AG: Shareholders' Meeting unanimously approves all items on agenda

10.09.2021 / 15:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GORE German Office Real Estate AG: Shareholders' Meeting unanimously approves all items on agenda

Frankfurt/Main, 10 September 2021 - The shareholders of GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE", ISIN DE000A0Z26C8) approved all items on the agenda at this year's Shareholders' Meeting with more than 99 percent of the votes. In total, around 61.81 percent of the share capital was represented.

The 2021 Shareholders' Meeting was again held virtually due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The full voting results of the GORE Shareholders' Meeting can be found under the following URL: https://www.gore-ag.de/de/investor-relations/

About GORE
The GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE") is a dynamically growing real estate investor with a focus on office properties in German conurbations. Using a manage-to-core approach, GORE acquires properties in preferred locations at below market value wherever possible in order to sustainably enhance their value. Investment activities focus on properties with a market value of between EUR 1 and 15 million. Compared to other property sizes, this size class offers a less competitive market environment in terms of purchasing according to GORE estimates. GORE's aim is to generate above-average value enhancement and return potential along the entire value chain, from acquisition through management to sale, together with its partners. The volume of the real estate portfolio is expected to be multiplied by acquisitions in the coming years.

Press Contact:

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49(0) 69/905505-52
Mail gore@edicto.de


10.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: GORE German Office Real Estate AG
Bockenheimer Landstraße 17-19
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 069 / 2714 74 038
E-mail: info@gore-ag.de
Internet: www.gore-ag.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z26C8
WKN: A0Z26C
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 1232710

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1232710  10.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232710&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetGORE German Office Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News GORE German Office Real Estate AG: Shareholders' Meeting unanimously approves all items on agenda DGAP-News: GORE German Office Real Estate AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM GORE German Office Real Estate AG: Shareholders' Meeting unanimously approves all items on agenda 10.09.2021 / 15:13 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESUMPTION OF MEETING OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Launches PKU GOLIKE(R) ...
DGAP-News: Burcon gibt Einzelheiten zur Jahres- und Sonderhauptversammlung bekannt, Neue Richtlinien zur ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE wird seine im Jahr 2024 fällige 25-Millionen-Euro-Anleihe vorzeitig ...
DGAP-News: CORESTATE stellt mit Umzug in Marienturm entscheidende Weiche für Umsetzung der ...
DGAP-News: DATAMETREX IS POISED FOR SIGNIFICANT REVENUE INCREASE WITH NEW AGREEMENTS
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Status of the proposed business combination - Fulfillment of minimum cash ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Stärkeres Konzern-Halbjahresergebnis 2021, Verbesserung der ...
DGAP-News: BayWa AG schließt eine ESG-linked Konsortialfinanzierung über 1,7 Mrd. Euro ab
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:13 UhrDGAP-News: GORE German Office Real Estate AG: Hauptversammlung stimmt allen Tagesordnungspunkten einstimmig zu
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten