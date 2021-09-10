GORE German Office Real Estate AG: Shareholders' Meeting unanimously approves all items on agenda Frankfurt/Main, 10 September 2021 - The shareholders of GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE", ISIN DE000A0Z26C8) approved all items on the agenda at this year's Shareholders' Meeting with more than 99 percent of the votes. In total, around 61.81 percent of the share capital was represented.

The 2021 Shareholders' Meeting was again held virtually due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The full voting results of the GORE Shareholders' Meeting can be found under the following URL: https://www.gore-ag.de/de/investor-relations/



About GORE

The GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE") is a dynamically growing real estate investor with a focus on office properties in German conurbations. Using a manage-to-core approach, GORE acquires properties in preferred locations at below market value wherever possible in order to sustainably enhance their value. Investment activities focus on properties with a market value of between EUR 1 and 15 million. Compared to other property sizes, this size class offers a less competitive market environment in terms of purchasing according to GORE estimates. GORE's aim is to generate above-average value enhancement and return potential along the entire value chain, from acquisition through management to sale, together with its partners. The volume of the real estate portfolio is expected to be multiplied by acquisitions in the coming years.

Press Contact:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49(0) 69/905505-52

Mail gore@edicto.de

