CORRECTING and REPLACING Arkema: Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority...
This press release replaces the one published on September 10, 2021 at 10:48 a.m. for the following reason: error in the theoretical number of voting rights in the English version.
Arkema: Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of Voting Right
|
Total number of Voting Right
|
August 31, 2021
|
76,736,476
|
87,161,025
|
85,145,973
