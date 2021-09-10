NexImmune to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells, today announced that Scott Carmer, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference today, September 10, 2021 at 1:15p.m. Eastern time.



The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of NexImmune’s website at Events and Presentations | NexImmune, Inc. A replay of the presentation will be available at the same location for 30 days following the conference.