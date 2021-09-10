checkAd

SJW Group to Present at the Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 15:15  |  28   |   |   

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), the second-largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utility in the United States, based on estimated rate base, has been invited to present at the Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference on Sept. 14, 2021.

Eric W. Thornburg, chairman, president and CEO of SJW Group, is scheduled at 1:45 p.m. ET to discuss SJW Group in a fireside chat with Michael Gaugler, a senior analyst and the managing director of utilities and infrastructure at Janney Montgomery. In addition, Thornburg and James P. Lynch, chief financial officer and treasurer, are scheduled to present in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day, and they will provide an overview of the company and discuss recent developments with current and potential investors.

The fireside chat will be available to view in real time, and replays will be available by the next day via a link at SJW Group’s website, www.sjwgroup.com. The link will be available for 90 days.

SJW Group, through its local subsidiary utilities, serves nearly 1.5 million people in the states of California, Connecticut, Maine and Texas through a culture of service to customers, communities and employees while being a positive force in the areas we serve and being good stewards of the environment.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is the second-largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utility in the United States, based on estimated rate base, providing lifesaving and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group’s locally led and operated water utilities — San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas — possess the financial strength, operational expertise and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forwarding-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “strategy,” or “anticipates,” or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operation and financial results; (4) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality; (5) climate change and the effects thereof; (6) unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (7) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (8) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (9) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, or other similar occurrences; (10) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (11) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general stock and debt market conditions; and (12) legislative and general market and economic developments.

In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those more fully described in SJW Group’s filings with the SEC, including the most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SJW Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SJW Group to Present at the Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), the second-largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utility in the United States, based on estimated rate base, has been invited to present at the Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference on Sept. 14, 2021. Eric …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
SharpRank & Sports Illustrated Partner to Be Most Trusted Data Source in Online Gambling
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Columbia Care Celebrates the Start of Whole Flower Cannabis Sales in Virginia
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
AWS and Bundesliga to Debut Two New Bundesliga Match Facts for the 2021–22 European Football ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020