Rritual Superfoods Announces Closing of Bought Deal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 15:15  |  49   |   |   

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rritual Superfoods Inc. (“Rritual” or the “Company”) (RSF, RSF.WT) is pleased to announce announced that it has closed its previously announced “bought deal” public offering and raised total gross proceeds of $4,000,000 (the “Offering”).

On August 24, 2021, the Company entered into an underwriting agreement for a public offering of units (“Units”) of the Company (the “Offering”) and on September 3, 2021, the Company obtained a receipt for its final prospectus (the “Final Prospectus”) filed with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The Offering was underwritten by Clarus Securities Inc. (the “Underwriter”). Each Unit consists of one common share of Rritual (a “Common Share”) and one-half Common Share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (a “Warrant”) entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share of Rritual at a price of $0.60 per Common Share until March 5, 2021, subject to an acceleration provision. Pursuant to the Offering, Rritual issued an aggregate of 8,000,000 Units at a price of $0.50 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $4,000,000. The Company also granted an over-allotment option to the Underwriter to purchase an additional 1,200,000 Units at $0.50 per Unit which may be exercised in whole or in part within 30 days of closing of the Offering.

The Warrants will be listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and will have identical terms to the currently listed Warrants trading under the ticker symbol RSF.WT. In the event that the Common Shares trade on the CSE at a price of $1.20 or greater per Common Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days following the closing of the Offering, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof, by disseminating a news release advising of the acceleration of the expiry date of the Warrants and, in such case, the Warrants shall expire on the 31st day after the date of such notice. The Warrants are governed by a warrant indenture dated March 5, 2021, as amended by a supplemental warrant indenture dated September 10, 2021, between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company as warrant agent.

