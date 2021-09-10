checkAd

Golden Matrix Reports Twelfth Consecutive Profitable Quarter, Record Revenues for Fiscal Q2 Ended July 31, 2021

  • Record quarterly revenues (Q '22) of $3,251,182, an increase of 211% compared with revenues of $1,045,425 in the like year-ago quarter, and a 23% improvement on revenues of $2,639,402 in the prior (Q1 '22) quarter  
  • Net income of $481,189 versus net income of $127,872 in Q1 '22  
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $667,158, when excluding interest expense, interest income, amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense*  
  • Record revenues of $5,890,584 for the first six months of fiscal '22, an increase of 231% on revenues of $1,780,189 in the first six months of fiscal ‘21  
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $13,879,617, current assets of $16,792,363 and total assets of $17,239,995 as of July 31, 2021  
  • Total current liabilities of $1,434,096 and $211,915 of long-term liabilities as of July 31, 2021  
  • Company rolls out fully functional seamless aggregation platform, allowing entry into significant global markets  

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTC PINK:GMGI) , a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today reported that it achieved its twelfth consecutive quarter of profitability and record revenues exceeding $3.2 million in the second fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021.

The tripling in Q2 revenues over the revenues recorded in fiscal Q2 ‘21 was primarily a result of GMGI's increased number of both gaming operator customers and registered players with these customers. The improvement in Q2 revenue was also attributable to strong revenue contributions from non-related-party distributors, which, as was the case in Q1 2022, accounted for an increase in cost of goods sold and a decrease in gross profit margin. Additionally, the issuance of consultant stock options in March 2021 resulted in an increase in cost of goods sold for Q2 2022.

Additionally, "Due to GMGI's recent deployment of its seamless aggregate gaming platform, and the company's projected resulting expansion into new global markets, GMGI's margins are expected to improve over time", said CEO Brian Goodman.

Mr. Goodman added that "GMGI's repeating quarterly profitability stretching over three years, and its solid balance sheet - with almost $13.9 million in cash and cash equivalents - is helping the company build awareness among new potential gaming operator customers. As a result, whereas company revenues have thus far come almost exclusively from the Asia Pacific region, GMGI now hopes to begin receiving revenue stemming from licensing agreements with gaming operators in Europe and the Americas."

"We're increasingly confident that, mainly due to our new aggregate platform, which offers gaming operators a single source for over 10,000 games of every variety, Golden Matrix will begin, this fiscal year, to significantly expand its user base and global footprint. This, in turn, is expected to enable the company to realize corresponding improvements to its revenues and profits during this calendar year and beyond," Mr. Goodman said.

"And, with our growing financial strength, we plan to continue to evaluate potential partnerships and acquisitions that are projected to both further accelerate revenue and be accretive to earnings," added Mr. Goodman.

For the first six months of fiscal 2022, the company had net income of $609,000 and revenues of $5.9 million, compared with net income of $315,000 and revenues of $1.8 million during the same period in fiscal 2021.

For additional information on Golden Matrix's Q2 2022 performance, please refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for Q2 2022, which can be found at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GMGI/disclosure or www.sec.gov . A summary of the Company's performance and highlights can be found at www.goldenmatrix.com/highlights .

* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Golden Matrix Group Inc., to Adjusted Earnings excluding Interest Expense, Interest Income, Amortization Expense and Stock-based Compensation Expense" included at the end of this release.

About Golden Matrix  
Golden Matrix Group , based in Las Vegas NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The Company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications. Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

Forward-Looking Statements  
Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified using statements that include words such as "estimate," "expects," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "forecast," "likely," "will," "target" or similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company; the need for additional financing, the terms of such financing and the availability of such financing; the ability of the Company to manage growth; disruptions caused by acquisitions; the Company's reliance on its management; the fact that the Company's chief executive officer has voting control over the Company; related party relationships; the potential effect of economic downturns and market conditions on the Company's operations and prospects; the Company's ability to protect proprietary information; the ability of the Company to compete in its market; the Company's lack of effective internal controls; dilution caused by efforts to obtain additional financing; the effect of future regulation, the Company's ability to comply with regulations and potential penalties in the event it fails to comply with such regulations; the risks associated with gaming fraud, user cheating and cyber-attacks; risks associated with systems failures and failures of technology and infrastructure on which the Company's programs rely; foreign exchange and currency risks; the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings in the normal course of business; the ability to compete against existing and new competitors; the ability to manage expenses associated with sales and marketing and necessary general and administrative and technology investments; and general consumer sentiment and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company's products. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, made in this release or in any of its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, except as required by law. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the "Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's periodic and current filings with the SEC, including the Form 10-Qs and Form 10-Ks, filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures    
Adjusted EBITDA, which is disclosed below, is a "non-GAAP financial measure" presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because we believe it provides additional useful information to investors due to the various noncash items during the period. Adjusted EBITDA is not recognized in accordance with GAAP, is unaudited, and has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments; although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and other companies in this industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company's presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Golden Matrix Group Inc., to Adjusted Earnings excluding Interest Expense, Interest Income, Amortization Expense and Stock-based Compensation Expense" included at the end of this release.

Connect with us:  
Twitter - https://twitter.com/GMGI_Group
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/goldenmatrixgroup/"

Golden Matrix Group  
Contact: Scott Yan
info@goldenmatrix.com  
www.goldenmatrix.com

Golden Matrix Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets


 
  As of     As of  

 
  July 31, 2021     January 31, 2021  

 
  (Unaudited)     (Audited)  
ASSETS
 
  		   
  		 
Current assets:
 
  		   
  		 
Cash and cash equivalents
    13,879,617       11,706,349  
Account receivable, net
    1,382,917       1,040,410  
Account receivable - related parties
    1,408,536       656,805  
Prepaid expenses
    60,963       410,983  
Short-term deposit
    60,330          
Total current assets
    16,792,363       13,814,547  

 
               
Non-current assets
               
Intangible assets - net of amortization of $24,131 and $0
    149,869       -  
Operating lease right-of-use assets
    297,763       -  
Total non-current assets
    447,632       -  
Total assets
    17,239,995       13,814,547  

 
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
               
Current liabilities:
               
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
    1,123,757       78,913  
Accounts payable - related parties
    207,668       208,521  
Advances from shareholders
    96       99  
Accrued interest
    123       123  
Customer deposit
    15,803       149,640  
Consideration payable - related party
    -       115,314  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
    86,649       -  
Total current liabilities
    1,434,096       552,610  

 
               
Non-current liabilities:
               
Non-current operating lease liabilities
    211,915       -  
Total non-current liabilities
    211,915       -  
Total liabilities
    1,646,011       552,610  

 
               
Shareholders' equity:
               
Preferred stock, Series A: $0.00001 par value; 19,999,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
    -       -  
Preferred stock, Series B: $0.00001 par value, 1,000 shares authorized,1,000 and 1,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
    -       -  
Common stock: $0.00001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 23,769,894 and 22,741,665 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
    238       227  
Additional paid-in capital
    40,050,930       38,320,729  
Stock payable
    6,000       7,420  
Stock payable - related parties
    -       7,420  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
    636       (978 )
Accumulated deficit
    (24,463,820 )     (25,072,881 )
Total shareholders' equity
    15,593,984       13,261,937  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
    17,239,995       13,814,547  

 
               

Golden Matrix Group, Inc.  
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Unaudited


 
  Three months ended July 31,     Six months ended July 31,    

 
  2021     2020     2021     2020    
Revenues
    2,694,439       514,056       4,663,853       717,255    
Revenues-related party
    556,743       531,369       1,226,731       1,062,934    
Cost of goods sold
    (2,043,440 )     (394,732 )     (3,536,483 )     (426,228 )  
Gross profit
    1,207,742       650,693       2,354,101       1,353,961    

 
                                 
Operating expenses
                                 
General and administrative (G&A) expense
    340,894       105,222       668,605       215,862    
G&A expense- related party
    224,266       405,373       786,610       743,019    
Professional fees
    63,770       46,733       157,377       67,121    
Research and development expense
    68,046       -       89,264       -    
Total operating expenses
    696,976       557,328       1,701,856       1,026,002    
Gain from operations
    510,766       93,365       652,245       327,959    

 
                                 
Other income (expense)
                                 
Interest expense
    -       (3,663 )     -       (9,814 )  
Interest earned
    45       232       85       1,528    
Foreign exchange loss
    (29,622 )     (4,309 )     (43,269 )     (4,309 )  
Total other expense
    (29,577 )     (7,740 )     (43,184 )     (12,595 )  
Net income
    481,189       85,625       609,061       315,364    

 
                                 
Other comprehensive income
                                 
Foreign currency translation adjustment
    427       0       1,614       0    
Total comprehensive income
    481,616       85,625       610,675       315,364    

 
                                 
Per share information
                                 
Net earnings per common share - basic
    0.02       0.00       0.03       0.02    
Net earnings per common share - diluted
    0.01       0.00       0.02       0.01    
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
    23,404,205       19,032,832       23,175,644       19,001,164    
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
    34,741,973       31,670,820       34,480,621       31,477,386    

 
                                 

Golden Matrix Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Golden Matrix Group Inc., to adjusted Earnings excluding interest 
Expense, Interest Income, amortization expense and Stock based compensation expense


 
  Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended  

 
  July 31, 2021     July 31, 2020  
GAAP Net Income
    481,189       85,625  
+ Interest Expense
    -       3,663  
- Interest Income
    (45 )     (232 )
+ Amortization expense
    14,605       -  
+ Stock-Based Compensation Expense
    171,409       367,569  
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBIDTA
    667,158       456,625  

 
               

