checkAd

Westlake Completes Acquisition of Dimex

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 15:20  |  23   |   |   

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Dimex LLC, from Grey Mountain Partners, a private equity firm.

“The acquisition of Dimex underscores our longstanding commitment to stewardship of the environment and recycling, and to taking actions that contribute to a sustainable, circular economy,” said Robert Buesinger, Executive Vice President, Vinyl Products of Westlake Chemical Corporation. “We are at an important societal inflection point where consumers prefer and are willing to pay for products made with recyclable materials. Dimex produces a variety of consumer products made from post-industrial-recycled polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene and thermoplastic elastomer materials, which will make this transaction an important piece of Westlake’s growth trajectory and ESG commitment for a long time.”

According to a recent survey of 2,000 U.S. consumers reported by Plastics Today, 59% of respondents appreciate buying items made with recycled materials and are willing to pay more for such products. Recycling reduces landfill waste and saves energy from plastics production.

Buesinger continued, “Dimex has over 30 years of experience and is one of the largest processors of recycled plastic materials in the United States. Dimex also supplies recycled flexible PVC and TPE compounds to other environmentally conscious manufacturers. Because Dimex uses its compounds in its own products, the company is uniquely positioned to understand its customers’ needs and to provide the engineering, manufacturing, and distribution capabilities to meet those needs quickly and effectively.”

Based in Marietta, Ohio, Dimex produces a range of consumer and building products, including landscape edging; industrial, home and office matting; marine dock edging; and masonry joint controls. Following its acquisition by Grey Mountain Partners in 2013, the company expanded its product development resources, which resulted in the introductions of No-Dig Landscape Edging, MotionTex Fitness Equipment Mats, and GrillTex Under the Grill Protective Deck and Patio Mats. Over the last four years, Dimex has secured 29 U.S. patents for its products.

“With the acquisition of Dimex, we are significantly adding to our growing portfolio of environmentally friendlier products,” said Albert Chao, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westlake. “Westlake is continually improving how it incorporates recyclable plastic materials into products to serve our customers’ demands for innovative engineering and consumer interest in environmentally responsible goods. Our commitment to Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) objectives is focused on our mission of providing essential products and critical innovations for materials used in building and construction, consumer lifestyles and nutrition and healthcare.”

Westlake’s sustainable products portfolio includes GreenVin, a caustic soda produced with renewable energy by the Company’s Vinnolit subsidiary, and Aspire Vinyl, the first phthalate-free, bio-based compounds with more than 35% renewable content. Westlake is also actively pursuing a one-pellet solution to incorporate post-consumer resin (PCR) while maintaining the strength of plastic materials and, separately, is participating in the EU Circular Flooring Project to enable post-consumer PVC flooring recycling.

In addition to providing products manufactured with post-industrial recycled materials, Dimex is engaged in research and development to advance additional opportunities to increase the use of recycled materials. The acquisition expands Westlake’s role in improving how plastic materials are sourced and produced to meet the growing demand for sustainable and durable consumer products.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from building products and infrastructure materials, to packaging and healthcare products, to automotive and consumer goods. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.

Westlake Chemical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Westlake Completes Acquisition of Dimex Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Dimex LLC, from Grey Mountain Partners, a private equity firm. “The acquisition of Dimex underscores our longstanding commitment to stewardship of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
SharpRank & Sports Illustrated Partner to Be Most Trusted Data Source in Online Gambling
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Columbia Care Celebrates the Start of Whole Flower Cannabis Sales in Virginia
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
AWS and Bundesliga to Debut Two New Bundesliga Match Facts for the 2021–22 European Football ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21Westlake Chemical Corporation Issues Statement on Hurricane Ida
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21NAPCO Pipe & Fittings Announces Completion of Acquisition of LASCO Fittings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21Westlake Chemical Corporation Announces 10% Increase in Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten