OLB Group CEO to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-sized merchants, announced that its chief executive officer, Ronny Yakov, will present details of the company’s successful product initiatives utilizing blockchain and cryptocurrency integrations at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The virtual conference is taking place September 13-15, and Yakov will present “Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, & Fintech Applications,” Monday, September 13, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern.

“I am honored to be able to showcase the fintech solutions OLB has developed and share the company’s plans to further accelerate adoption of crypto commerce, and OLB is at the forefront of enabling our merchants to easily access and deploy these advanced technologies to expand business and improve profitability and customer satisfaction,” said Yakov. “OLB is actively working in many parts of the blockchain economy from cryptocurrency mining to empowering online, mobile, and in-store crypto commerce for purchasers and merchants, to utilizing smart contracts and NFT for digital asset management. Our expertise in merchant and business services offer an excellent foundation for delivering innovative and effective fintech services and solutions.”

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is a globally recognized firm which offers leading-edge investment banking, corporate finance, and strategic advisory services to public and private growth companies across multiple sectors and regions.

OLB provides omnicommerce solutions which include the SecurePay Payment Gateway Platform and the OmniSoft business management platform to facilitate crypto commerce in payment and financial transactions throughout the merchant ecosystem.

Yakov’s session will be available for download and viewing immediately following the live event at https://journey.ct.events/view/ba46df27-8e72-43e4-8591-246e25ae465f .

Merchants interested in implementing crypto commerce or omnicommerce services can set up an OmniSoft account at https://cardaccept.com/#contact

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit www.olb.com or www.olb.com/investors-data.

Future OLB Press Releases and Updates

Interested investors or shareholders can be notified of future Press Releases and Industry Updates by e-mailing investorrelations@OLB.com .

Safe Harbor Statement
 All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition, our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce and SecurePay applications, including payment methods, to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowdfunding platform, our ability to successfully launch a cryptocurrency mining operation and our ability to earn revenue from the new operations. While the Company’s management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Diskussion: OLB Group neu in Bitcoin Mining bis zu 724 PH...upside 1000%
