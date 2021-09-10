Highland Copper completes second tranche of Private Placement

With the first tranche of the Offering that closed on August 27, 2021, a total of 263,429,930 Units were issued and the Company raised total gross proceeds of C$26,342,993. The Company now has 736,363,619 common shares and 131,714,965 share purchase warrants issued and outstanding. All of the Company’s liabilities have now been settled and the Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance the development of the Copperwood and White Pine North projects and for general working capital purposes.

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) (the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 30, 2021, it has completed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “ Offering ”) for gross proceeds of C$1,050,000. The second tranche of the Offering consisted of the issuance of 10,500,000 units (“ Units ”) at a price of C$0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “ Warrant ”), with each Warrant exercisable to acquire one common share at C$0.18 until September 9, 2023. In connection with the completion of the second tranche of the Offering, the Company is paying cash finder’s fees of C$50,000.

Cautionary Statement

The Offering was conducted in reliance upon certain prospectus and private placement exemptions. The securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the closing date. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws, including statements about the use of funds and the anticipated effect on the Company’s ability to advance its Copperwood and White Pine North projects. The information contained herein reflects the Company’s views as of the date of this news release. Forward looking information is based on assumptions, and by its nature is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future events to differ materially from those anticipated in it. There can be no assurance that the use of proceeds will be as contemplated. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

About Highland

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. Information about the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.