TREES Announces Key Promotions and Leadership Roles

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Cannabis Corp d/b/a TREES (OTCQB: CANN) (“TREES” or “the Company”) recently announced a corporate name change as a first step in its evolution towards the expansion of their vertically integrated model. Along with the name change, the Company is pleased to augment its executive management team with key appointments and promotions, expanding the current talented leadership team, as the Company progresses into its next stage of growth.



Jessica Bast has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer, effective September 6, 2021. Ms. Bast will succeed Diane Jones, who is stepping down from the CFO role to pursue other interests. We thank Diane for her time in helping achieve the critical milestone of closing the TREES Englewood transaction. Ms. Bast, who joined the Company in 2017, has more than 20 years of experience in audit, technical accounting and public company experience. Ms. Bast has previously served as the Company’s Corporate Controller and holds a CPA in the State of Colorado.