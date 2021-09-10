checkAd

TREES Announces Key Promotions and Leadership Roles

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Cannabis Corp d/b/a TREES (OTCQB: CANN) (“TREES” or “the Company”) recently announced a corporate name change as a first step in its evolution towards the expansion of their vertically integrated model. Along with the name change, the Company is pleased to augment its executive management team with key appointments and promotions, expanding the current talented leadership team, as the Company progresses into its next stage of growth.

Jessica Bast has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer, effective September 6, 2021. Ms. Bast will succeed Diane Jones, who is stepping down from the CFO role to pursue other interests. We thank Diane for her time in helping achieve the critical milestone of closing the TREES Englewood transaction. Ms. Bast, who joined the Company in 2017, has more than 20 years of experience in audit, technical accounting and public company experience. Ms. Bast has previously served as the Company’s Corporate Controller and holds a CPA in the State of Colorado.

Tim Brown, founder and former CEO of TREES, will be appointed as Chief Visionary Officer in addition to his Board role and will help guide the strategic direction of the new organization, with an eye on organic and M&A growth opportunities.

The Company has further bolstered its executive team with the following appointments:

  • Trevor Hoffman (co-Founder of TREES) has been appointed as President of Retail Operations and will continue to oversee all day-to-day operations of the current footprint in Colorado and Oregon, as well as future acquisitions.
  • Jack Taylor has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations, with a focus on cultivation and processes.
  • Amie Rakoczy (formerly Chief Accounting Officer of TREES) has been appointed VP of Administration.
  • Mitch Seeman has been appointed Innovation Officer.

Adam Hershey, Interim CEO said, “Jessica has been an invaluable member of the team for the past several years, with a proven track record of strong financial leadership, timely reporting and compliance oversight of our accounting department. We are excited to recognize Jessica’s contribution with this promotion. Furthermore, I am thrilled to officially welcome Tim Brown and his talented team to the combined organization. Tim’s market vision and creativity has been integral in growing and operating meaningfully outperforming stores in Colorado and Oregon and will help lead us into the future.”

