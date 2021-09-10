checkAd

Right On Brands Opens New Austin Texas Store

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Right on Brands, Inc.™ (OTC Pink:RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based foods, beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, …

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Right on Brands, Inc.™ (OTC Pink:RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based foods, beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, Delta-8, Delta-10, THCV, CBDV and THCO, announced today that it has opened a new store in Austin Texas under its first license agreement and the store is now open for business. The store is located at 12142 Limerick Ave, this is at the corner of Limerick and Parmer Lane. This location has a traffic count of over forty thousand cars per day and located near the Domain is a high-density business, retail, and residential center located in the high-tech corridor of northwest Austin. "We are so excited for the premier location and we are actively seeking new licensed partners for our great Endo Products." said Grisaffi CEO of Right on Brands. Grisaffi further stated, "Our plan is to have six licensed Dispensary and Wellness centers and another company owned store before the end of the year."

Foto: Accesswire

In addition, Grisaffi also noted, "Right On Brands is also pleased to announce that the Rowlett store has finished another excellent month in August with another new monthly sales record!"

ENDO Brands Website:

https://endobrands.com/

https://endobrands.com/discount/Austin20

ENDO Brands Corporate Store:
ENDO Brands at Lakeview Plaza
6501 Dalrock Road, Suite 100
Rowlett, Texas 75089
www.endodispensaryrowlett.com

AUSTIN STORE
12142 Limerick Ave at the corner of Limerick and Parmer Lane
Austin Texas
512-621-0649

About Right on Brands, Inc.:

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp based foods, beverages, smokables, oils, topical and products.

Become an ENDO Brands retailer:

If you are a food and beverage or consumer products experienced, we are looking for licensed Endo Dispensary operators across the United States.

For more information please visit: https://endobrands.com/

Wholesale Sales and License information.

Mike Brown: (214) 736-7252 or mike@rightonbrands.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

SOURCE: Right On Brands, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663500/Right-On-Brands-Opens-New-Austin-Tex ...

Disclaimer

