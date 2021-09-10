Heritage CARES Helps Families Cope on the Road to Recovery from Substance Use

COPPELL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / To recognize National Recovery Month, Heritage CARES, a leading virtual support program designed to help individuals struggling with stress, substance use and suicidal ideation, celebrates the family's …

"Individuals with SUD deserve compassion, resources and encouragement, but so do family members," says Heritage CARES EVP and Executive Director Rich Jones , MA, MBA, LCAS, SAP, who has more than 20 years in behavioral health. "There is hard work on both sides. However, family recovery stands on its merit. It is necessary yet has been historically neglected and used as an add-on. It needs to become an easily accessible and affordable option on a universal basis."

COPPELL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / To recognize National Recovery Month, Heritage CARES , a leading virtual support program designed to help individuals struggling with stress, substance use and suicidal ideation, celebrates the family's role in a substance use disorder (SUD) recovery journey. So often, the focus is on the person struggling with SUD, but more than not, that individual has family members struggling right alongside them. In fact, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information , family members of people struggling with addiction are five times more likely to be admitted to the hospital in any given year than the general population.

Heritage CARES believes so strongly in the role of the family throughout SUD recovery that much of the online platform includes resources, coaching and a risk assessment designed for family members. Here are some commonly asked questions answered by Jones.

Question: What is substance use disorder (SUD)?

Answer: It's a brain issue. It's not bad behavior or a bad habit. It will get worse, and it will not go away on its own. Regardless of the reason for initiating use, it progresses to the point of uncontrollable and irrational behavior. SUD is an individualized experience. You DO NOT have to admit you are an "addict" to recover. You must start assessing your situation and planning for change. You may want to seek out expert advice and support as you walk through the process.

Question: How do you recover from SUD?

Answer: There are multiple ways to "get better." There is no one prescribed way to recover. It is an individualized experience. Forty-six percent of people report they were able to reach remission of substance use disorder on their own. However, note that the more severe the substance use disorder, the more likely professional support is needed.

Question: My family member is struggling with addiction. Where do I go to get help?

Answer: Family members are frequently the first point of contact in the process of recovery initiation. Family members constitute a more willing customer base. They call for information and options well before the person with the SUD. They are open to feedback and, in many cases, beg for information and options. The Heritage CARES platform is a great place to start. Visit the site to take the family assessment.