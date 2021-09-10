checkAd

Hiru Corp. - OTC Market Status

HIRU expects to become "Pink Sheet Current" with OTC Markets, Inc. ("OTC Markets") within the next five (5) business days or less. The Company was required to file an amended 2nd Quarter Disclosure Statement for June 30, 2021 ("Amended Filing"). …

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Hiru Corp. (the "Company" or "HIRU" - OTC PINK:HIRU) - HIRU expects to become "Pink Sheet Current" with OTC Markets, Inc. ("OTC Markets") within the next five (5) business days or less. The Company was required to file an amended 2nd Quarter Disclosure Statement for June 30, 2021 ("Amended Filing"). This Amended Filing was filed with OTC Markets on September 1, 2021.

Kathryn Gavin (HIRU Sole Officer and Director) stated... "The sole comment the Company received from OTC Markets requiring the amended filing was one non-material date change on the initial page to the disclosure statement. The Company filed the Amended Filing within 24 hours of receipt of the comment."

It is important to note that the Company is "Pink Sheet Limited" which means we are safe from the implementation of the new SEC rules (e.g., changes to Rule 15c2-11 - Publication or submission of quotations without specified information) that comes into effect on September 28, 2021, which net effect is to delist any OTC Market issuer if they are "Pink Sheet No Information". The Company's legal counsel inquired with OTC Markets about the delay in the review of the Amended Filing and were told by staffers that were swamped with filings from issuers trying to avoid the ramifications of the September 28, 2021, deadline and were reviewing all filings (e.g., initial or amended) based upon when they enter the queue for review by the OTC Market examiners

The Company's next required quarterly filing is for 3rd Quarter ended September 30, 2021, which is not due until on or before November 14, 2021, which will be followed by the Company's fiscal year end, December 31, 2021, disclosure statement filing (e.g., and financial statements and notes thereto) due on or before March 31, 2022.

Kathryn Gavin (HIRU Sole Officer and Director) further stated... "In passing, as previously announced, the Company will be announcing a new material client which will add multiples to our annual revenues on an ongoing basis along with significant earnings that will grow with each subsequent quarter for the foreseeable future. This new client is the sole reason the Company has built and is now completing the new 100,000+ facility with state-of-the-art automated bottling lines and storage space for inventory for our clients.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions.  In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions.  Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.  We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT US

Hiru Corp. is a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "HIRU" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). Currently, the Company has one wholly owned, operational subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("AZ Water"), which owns and operates a commercial water bottling and labeling facility based in Phoenix, Arizona. AZ Water operates a B2C website at https://azcustombottledwater.com/.

CONTACT:

3331 North 35th Avenue
Phoenix, Arizona 95107
Web Site: www.waterandiceshop.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hirucorp
Phone: 928-408-4486
Email: info@waterandiceshop.com
Contact: Kathryn Gavin, CEO

SOURCE: Hiru Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663501/Hiru-Corp--OTC-Market-Status

