ADM Refinances Debt with $750 Million Notes Issuance

Proceeds from the issuance will be used to pay the redemption price associated with the full redemption of $500 million of ADM’s outstanding 2.750% notes due March 27, 2025. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, repayment of commercial paper borrowings.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes or any other securities, nor will there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the notes or any other securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by calling Barclays Capital Inc. toll-free at (888) 603-5847; BNP Paribas Securities Corp. toll-free at (800) 854-5674 or MUFG Securities Americas Inc. toll-free at (877) 649-6848.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the above statements constitute forward-looking statements. ADM’s filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, ADM assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

