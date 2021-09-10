Director Retirement
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
10 September 2021
Director Retirement
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”) announces that Alastair Ritchie has indicated his intention to retire from his role as Director of the Company at the Company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting. A process has been established to identify and appoint a new director in his place, which will be announced in due course.
For further information please contact:
Uloma Adighibe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 4186
