Director Retirement

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”) announces that Alastair Ritchie has indicated his intention to retire from his role as Director of the Company at the Company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting. A process has been established to identify and appoint a new director in his place, which will be announced in due course.

