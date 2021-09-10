checkAd

Orosur Mining Inc Announces Notification of Shareholding

Autor: Accesswire
LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSX:OMI) (AIM:OMI), announces that it has been informed by the San Gregorio Trust that it has successfully sold its entire shareholding of 10 million …

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSX:OMI) (AIM:OMI), announces that it has been informed by the San Gregorio Trust that it has successfully sold its entire shareholding of 10 million common shares in the Company, and no longer holds a beneficial interest in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663514/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Notifica ...

