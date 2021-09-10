checkAd

PIERRE ET VACANCES  Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

10.09.2021, 16:27  |  12   |   |   

Regulatory News:

PIERRE ET VACANCES (Paris:VAC)

Date

Number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights

Number of actual voting rights

(exercisable at General Meetings) (**)

31 August 2021

9,893,463 (*)

14,868,124

14,769,414

(*) The share capital of the Company is divided into 9,891,447 common shares, 1,349 Class B preference shares and 667 Class C preference shares. Class B and Class C preference shares do not carry any voting rights.

(**) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.

PIERRE ET VACANCES
Société anonyme au capital de € 98 934 630
Siège social : L’Artois – 11 rue de Cambrai – 75947 Paris Cedex 19
316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris

