Poda to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 10.09.2021, 16:40 | 13 | 0 |
Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the
"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce its
participation in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
("the Conference"), taking place virtually September 13th-15th, 2021.
Poda's CEO and Director, Ryan Selby, will present the Company's business model
focused on converting current adult smokers to the Company's
potentially-reduced-risk heat-not-burn system. The Company's product is not a
cigarette and is not an e-cigarette, but rather is a smoke-free system that
heats tobacco and other substances to specific temperatures designed to release
nicotine, flavors, and other aerosols without many of the harmful constituents
found in traditional cigarette smoke. Poda's patented closed-ended biodegradable
pods deliver a true zero-cleaning experience, providing current adult smokers
with the most convenient and consistently enjoyable alternative to combustible
cigarettes.
"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce its
participation in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
("the Conference"), taking place virtually September 13th-15th, 2021.
Poda's CEO and Director, Ryan Selby, will present the Company's business model
focused on converting current adult smokers to the Company's
potentially-reduced-risk heat-not-burn system. The Company's product is not a
cigarette and is not an e-cigarette, but rather is a smoke-free system that
heats tobacco and other substances to specific temperatures designed to release
nicotine, flavors, and other aerosols without many of the harmful constituents
found in traditional cigarette smoke. Poda's patented closed-ended biodegradable
pods deliver a true zero-cleaning experience, providing current adult smokers
with the most convenient and consistently enjoyable alternative to combustible
cigarettes.
The corporate presentation will be available to registered Conference attendees
for on-demand viewing beginning at 7:00 AM EST on September 13th, 2021.
On Behalf of the Board,
Ryan Selby
CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board
Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.
Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
investors@podalifestyle.com
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3285541-1&h=1893448212&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.po
dalifestyle.com%2F&a=www.podalifestyle.com
ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE
Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of
heat-not-burn ("HNB") smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the
risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a
patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which
are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the
Company's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices
and the pods, eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with the
most convenient and enjoyable potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. Poda
Lifestyle's HNB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in over
60 additional countries, covering almost 70% of the global population. The
Company's Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completely
closed end. This exclusive design eliminates all cleaning requirements and
provides a truly ashless HNB cigarette. Poda Lifestyle's fully patented system
is one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that ALL other HNB products
suffer from: daily cleaning requirements. The Company's flagship Beyond Burn(TM)
Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused
with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free
alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing satisfaction. Beyond
Burn(TM) Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial experience
of traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and without the
tobacco.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of
applicable securities laws. Although Poda Lifestyle believes in light of the
experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future
developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the
expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue
reliance should not be placed on them because Poda Lifestyle can give no
assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place
undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments
may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The
statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Poda
Lifestyle undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or
statements made by third-parties in respect of Poda Lifestyle, its securities,
or financial or operating results (as applicable). Poda Lifestyle disclaims any
intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether
as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other
than as required by applicable securities laws.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156037/5017236
OTS: Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.
for on-demand viewing beginning at 7:00 AM EST on September 13th, 2021.
On Behalf of the Board,
Ryan Selby
CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board
Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.
Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
investors@podalifestyle.com
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3285541-1&h=1893448212&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.po
dalifestyle.com%2F&a=www.podalifestyle.com
ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE
Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of
heat-not-burn ("HNB") smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the
risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a
patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which
are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the
Company's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices
and the pods, eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with the
most convenient and enjoyable potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. Poda
Lifestyle's HNB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in over
60 additional countries, covering almost 70% of the global population. The
Company's Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completely
closed end. This exclusive design eliminates all cleaning requirements and
provides a truly ashless HNB cigarette. Poda Lifestyle's fully patented system
is one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that ALL other HNB products
suffer from: daily cleaning requirements. The Company's flagship Beyond Burn(TM)
Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused
with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free
alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing satisfaction. Beyond
Burn(TM) Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial experience
of traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and without the
tobacco.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of
applicable securities laws. Although Poda Lifestyle believes in light of the
experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future
developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the
expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue
reliance should not be placed on them because Poda Lifestyle can give no
assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place
undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments
may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The
statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Poda
Lifestyle undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or
statements made by third-parties in respect of Poda Lifestyle, its securities,
or financial or operating results (as applicable). Poda Lifestyle disclaims any
intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether
as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other
than as required by applicable securities laws.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156037/5017236
OTS: Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0