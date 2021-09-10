Diaceutics Announces Two Poster Presentations at AMP 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo

Diaceutics PLC

("Diaceutics" or the "Company")

Diaceutics PLC (AIM: DXRX), the diagnostic commercialization company, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for poster discussion presentation and publication in the November 2021 Journal of Molecular Diagnostics at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo, which will take place November 16-20 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The theme of the meeting this year will be, “Leading Molecular Medicine Forward”. AMP is the leading organization in the field of molecular diagnostics, and the annual meeting is widely considered the premier gathering of molecular professionals. The meeting will explore how cutting-edge technology and developments in molecular testing and diagnostics continue to have a major impact on patient care. These posters are the 9th authored by Diaceutics to be accepted at major industry meetings in 2021.