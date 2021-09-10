checkAd

Diaceutics Announces Two Poster Presentations at AMP 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 16:40  |  11   |   |   

Diaceutics PLC

("Diaceutics" or the "Company")

Diaceutics PLC (AIM: DXRX), the diagnostic commercialization company, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for poster discussion presentation and publication in the November 2021 Journal of Molecular Diagnostics at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo, which will take place November 16-20 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The theme of the meeting this year will be, “Leading Molecular Medicine Forward”. AMP is the leading organization in the field of molecular diagnostics, and the annual meeting is widely considered the premier gathering of molecular professionals. The meeting will explore how cutting-edge technology and developments in molecular testing and diagnostics continue to have a major impact on patient care. These posters are the 9th authored by Diaceutics to be accepted at major industry meetings in 2021.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

  • Abstract Title: US Adoption of Tumor Mutation Burden (TMB) Testing for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) patients in Clinical Routine Practice: Is now ready for primetime
  • Poster Number: ST42
  • Abstract Number: 1058086
  • Authors: Anthony M Magliocco MD3 and Kenneth J. Bloom MD FCAP4, Peter V. Riccelli PhD2, Lynn Replogle MBA2, Karen Keating PhD1, Annie Tapley1, Lauren Parnham1, Lyam Buchanan BSc1, Derry Mae Keeling BSc1, Susanne Munksted MSc1, Jordan Clark MPhil1
  • Abstract Title: Microsatellite Instability/Mismatch Repair (MSI/MMR): A Cancer Risk Marker Today, Rapidly Evolving into a Predictive Biomarker for Tomorrow
  • Poster Number: ST61
  • Abstract Number: 1064193
  • Authors: Kenneth J. Bloom MD FCAP4, Anthony M Magliocco MD3, Charlotte White BSc1, Peter V. Riccelli PhD2, Lauren Parnham1, Lyam Buchanan BSc1, Annie Tapley BSc1, Derry Mae Keeling BSc1, Susanne Munksted MSc1, Jordan Clark MPhil1

The research presented as posters at the AMP Annual Meeting from the abstracts published in the November issue of JMD is embargoed until the first day of poster presentations at the Annual Meeting & Expo.

Enabled by DXRX – The Diagnostic Network, Diaceutics provides seamless diagnostic testing for Precision Medicines through deep analysis and disease level-understanding of the testing journey. Through the extraction of insights from the world’s richest repository of diagnostic testing data available via its DXRX platform, the company leverages unique proprietary Disease Diagnostic Pathways (DDPs) to identify the best possible testing journey for patients within a specific disease or disease area.

Discover more at https://www.diaceutics.com and follow the latest news from Diaceutics on Linkedin @DiaceuticsPLC




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Diaceutics Announces Two Poster Presentations at AMP 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo Diaceutics PLC ("Diaceutics" or the "Company") Diaceutics PLC (AIM: DXRX), the diagnostic commercialization company, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for poster discussion presentation and publication in the November 2021 Journal of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
SharpRank & Sports Illustrated Partner to Be Most Trusted Data Source in Online Gambling
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Columbia Care Celebrates the Start of Whole Flower Cannabis Sales in Virginia
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
AWS and Bundesliga to Debut Two New Bundesliga Match Facts for the 2021–22 European Football ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020