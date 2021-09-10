Empower Clinics Uplisted - Will Begin Trading on OTCQB Market

OTCQB Market Provides Greater Access to Empower Shares in the U.S.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving …

"This is an extremely exciting announcement for Empower's market presence in the U.S.," said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "Empower shares are now accessible to a trove of new U.S. based retail and institutional investors. This expanded visibility is a huge step forward as we continue our aggressive North American expansion in the integrated healthcare space."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC . ( CSE:CBDT )( Frankfurt:8EC )( OTCQB:EPWCF ) (" Empower " or the " Company ") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - announced today that its common shares will be added to the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") at market open on September 10, 2021, under the symbol "EPWCF."

The OTCQB is a well-regarded public financial market for international companies across a variety of sectors. It's an ideal next step for Empower Clinics as the market has a particular focus on entrepreneurial and fast-developing companies. The market's high financial and corporate standards speak to the progress of Empower Clinics. Following a rigorous approval process, successful companies receive access to a diversified base of U.S. retail and institutional investors in addition to the opportunity to increase the Company's visibility and liquidity.

Empower's shares will continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "CBDT," as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA) under the ticker symbol "8EC."

