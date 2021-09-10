checkAd

Empower Clinics Uplisted - Will Begin Trading on OTCQB Market

Autor: Accesswire
10.09.2021, 16:50  |  43   |   |   

OTCQB Market Provides Greater Access to Empower Shares in the U.S.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving …

OTCQB Market Provides Greater Access to Empower Shares in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - announced today that its common shares will be added to the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") at market open on September 10, 2021, under the symbol "EPWCF."

"This is an extremely exciting announcement for Empower's market presence in the U.S.," said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "Empower shares are now accessible to a trove of new U.S. based retail and institutional investors. This expanded visibility is a huge step forward as we continue our aggressive North American expansion in the integrated healthcare space."

The OTCQB is a well-regarded public financial market for international companies across a variety of sectors. It's an ideal next step for Empower Clinics as the market has a particular focus on entrepreneurial and fast-developing companies. The market's high financial and corporate standards speak to the progress of Empower Clinics. Following a rigorous approval process, successful companies receive access to a diversified base of U.S. retail and institutional investors in addition to the opportunity to increase the Company's visibility and liquidity.

Empower's shares will continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "CBDT," as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA) under the ticker symbol "8EC."  

This press release is available on the Empower Clinics Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

Seite 1 von 3
Empower Clinics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Empower Clinics weltweit erste Cannabis Klinik
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empower Clinics Uplisted - Will Begin Trading on OTCQB Market OTCQB Market Provides Greater Access to Empower Shares in the U.S.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
AdvanceTC Ltd Responds to Recent Promotional Activities Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Autocar Terminal Tractors to be Showcased at TMC Transportation Technology Exhibition Sept. 13-15
Electrovaya to Present at Cowen's 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility ...
CIBT Provides Update on its Portfolio of Academic Assets and Real Estate Investments
Cal-Bay International Expands NFT Market Focus Including New Updated Website
Cinedigm Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Files Form 10-Q Reporting Net Income of $5.2 ...
GBX International Group Announces New Business Model for 2021 and Beyond
Pond Technologies Adds Information Regarding Insider Participation in Recently Completed Private ...
Trintech Named to the 2021 AIFINTECH100 List
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
ReelTime TV Goes Live on Android TV to 80 Million Monthly Active Devices Exceeding 200 Million ...
Gold Resource Corporation To Acquire Aquila Resources Inc. To Form Diversified North American ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Empower Clinics Opens First of Many “TMC” Clinics in Canada
Accesswire | Analysen
04.09.21Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Accesswire | Analysen
31.08.21Empowers Kai Medical Laboratory Launches Revenue Generating Program Targeting More Than 500 Texas Schools
Accesswire | Analysen
30.08.21Empower Clinics Reports 1,005% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Q2 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
26.08.21Empower Clinics Announces First Member of New Expert-Led Advisory Board
Accesswire | Analysen
24.08.21Empower Clinics and Pharmasave Enter Pilot Program to Supply Kai Testing to Independent Pharmacies
Accesswire | Analysen
17.08.21Empower Clinics Wholly Owned Subsidiary MediSure Receives Approval of Health Canada Medical Device Establishment Licence (MDEL)
Accesswire | Analysen
16.08.21Empower Clinics Unveils “The Medi-Collective” National Clinic Brand, Logos, Trademarks and Social Media Channels in Advance of Multiple Rolling Clinic Launches Beginning in Early September in Key Canadian Cities
Accesswire | Analysen