Gungnir Announces Closing of Private Placement

10.09.2021 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Friday, September 10, 2021 11:00 AM

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced non-brokered private placement of a total of 5,964,000 units of the Company (the "Units") priced at $0.05 per Unit (the "Unit Price"), for total gross proceeds of $298,200 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share for a period of two years from the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.08 per share, subject to accelerated expiry in the event the Common Shares trade at or above $0.20 on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for a period of 20 consecutive trading days after expiry of the four month hold period.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to top-up existing funds for the Company's on-going exploration activities in Sweden and for general corporate purposes.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

As consideration for the services of certain finders, the Company paid an aggregate cash commission of $1,600 and issued 32,000 non-transferrable finder warrants (the "Finder Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price per share of $0.05 for a period of 2 years from the closing of the Offering.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 1,450,000 Units under the Offering. Each transaction with an insider of the Company constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such insider participation as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

