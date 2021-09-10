checkAd

BAB, Inc. Announces Cash Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 17:17  |  10   |   |   

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution of one cent ($0.01) per share, payable on October 18, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 27, 2021.

The Company believes it is possible for tax purposes, a portion of this distribution and any future distributions that the Board may declare in 2021 (collectively, the “Distributions”) may be treated as a return of capital to shareholders to the extent of each shareholder’s basis, while the remaining portion of the Distributions may be treated as a dividend.

The portion of the October 18, 2021 Distribution that will be treated as a dividend will not be determined until January 2022, as that portion is dependent upon the Company’s earnings for tax purposes for its fiscal year ending November 30, 2021. The final determination will be reported to recipients of the Distributions on a tax information return in early 2022.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels, My Favorite Muffin, SweetDuet and Brewster’s coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.  

CONTACT: BAB, Inc.
Michael K. Murtaugh
Phone: (847) 948-7520 Fax: (847) 405-8140
www.babcorp.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BAB, Inc. Announces Cash Distribution DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution of one cent ($0.01) per share, payable on October 18, 2021 to shareholders of record as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group plc
Adocia to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
WISeKey’s WISe.ART Platform Leverages NFT in-App Purchases with a Breakthrough Approach to ...
Transaction in Own Shares
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Prices $300 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Result of Nordea share sale and proposal to launch share buy-back programme
CGG: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...