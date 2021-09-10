Bank Norwegian S&P 'BBB/A-2' Ratings Put On CreditWatch Negative
S&P has today placed Bank Norwegian ASA ‘BBB/A-2’ ratings on CreditWatch Negative. Please find S&P Research Update attached.
Contact persons:
Interim CEO and CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no
Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
