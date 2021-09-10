checkAd

XPeng P5 Smart Family EV Sedan to Launch on 15 September

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868.HK), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, is to launch its third production model, the XPeng P5 smart family sedan, on 15 September in the Chinese market with customer delivery to start in October 2021.

XPeng P5 smart family EV sedan (Photo: Business Wire)

Pre-sale of P5, the world's first mass-produced LiDAR-equipped smart car, kicked off in mid-July at a price range from RMB160,000 to 230,000 post subsidies. Pre-sale has already received enthusiastic responses from customers in China.

P5’s launch event will be broadcast at 07:30pm Beijing time (GMT+8, or 07:30am ET) on 15 September, via the following channels:

About XPeng Inc.
 XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, located in Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.

