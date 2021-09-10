checkAd

EQS-News Notification of managers' transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.09.2021, 17:30  |  43   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Personnel
Notification of managers' transaction

10.09.2021 / 17:30

Pursuant to the European Union regulation on market abuse, which requires that persons discharging managerial responsibilities within an issuer as well as persons closely associated with them shall notify the issuer of certain transactions, and the issuer shall in turn disclose the information received, Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') announces the following:

On 9 September 2021, the Company has been notified that Mr Josua Malherbe, a director of Reinet Investments Manager S.A., the general partner of the Company, purchased 7 100 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of ZAR 268.23 per share on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on 8 September 2021.

On 10 September 2021, the Company has been notified that Mr Josua Malherbe, a director of Reinet Investments Manager S.A., the general partner of the Company, purchased 15 000 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of ZAR 266.91 per share on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on 9 September 2021.

 

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.
for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('Reinet Fund'), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576
Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80
Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com


End of Media Release

1232741  10.09.2021 

