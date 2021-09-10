Tilray Stockholders Approve Proposal to Increase Authorized Shares at Special Meeting

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that stockholders holding more than a majority of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock have approved an increase in the number of authorized shares of its common stock.

Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and CEO, Tilray said: “We brought together Tilray and Aphria less than five months ago with a clear vision to create the world’s leading cannabis-focused consumer brands company. Since that time, we have been laser focused on capitalizing on the strength of our unparalleled geographic footprint and operational scale to drive the performance of our Company. Due to the support of our stockholders, Tilray now has the resources we need to build on our momentum and execute on our plans. We sincerely thank our stockholders for their investment in the Company and we are committed to driving strong value creation now and into the future.”