checkAd

Tilray Stockholders Approve Proposal to Increase Authorized Shares at Special Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 17:30  |  52   |   |   

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that stockholders holding more than a majority of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock have approved an increase in the number of authorized shares of its common stock.

Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and CEO, Tilray said: “We brought together Tilray and Aphria less than five months ago with a clear vision to create the world’s leading cannabis-focused consumer brands company. Since that time, we have been laser focused on capitalizing on the strength of our unparalleled geographic footprint and operational scale to drive the performance of our Company. Due to the support of our stockholders, Tilray now has the resources we need to build on our momentum and execute on our plans. We sincerely thank our stockholders for their investment in the Company and we are committed to driving strong value creation now and into the future.”

Building on Strong Momentum

Since the merger of Tilray and Aphria, which closed in May 2021, the new Tilray has made substantial strides across its business, by driving increased revenue through rapidly expanding its international medical business, introducing a new medical brand in Canada while increasing its share in that market, and making strong progress towards its target of $80 million in synergies. The Company also recently acquired a majority of the outstanding convertible notes of MedMen Enterprises, Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), the premier American cannabis retailer, enabling Tilray to move quickly in harnessing the opportunity it has in the $80 billion U.S. cannabis market when federal legalization allows.

Executing on Strategic Growth Plan

With additional authorized shares, Tilray is now able to accelerate its progress towards its goal of delivering $4 billion in revenue by the end of fiscal 2024 by taking full advantage of its competitive differentiators and executing on its strategy.

  • The industry’s broadest geographic footprint and operational scale – Tilray now possesses both the geographic footprint and operational scale to emerge as a consolidator in the global cannabis market.
  • Leadership position in Canada, with a complete portfolio of product offerings and carefully curated brands – Tilray plans to further strengthen its position as the #1 Canadian LP in total sales with the goal of increasing its retail market share from 16% to 30% by the end of fiscal 2024.
  • Tremendous international growth opportunities from a strong base– Tilray is focused on further expanding its strong presence in the European Union, which has two-times the population of the U.S., with the goal of generating $1 billion in revenue.
  • A leading U.S. CPG platform to be immediately leveraged for cannabis products upon federal legalization – Tilray currently has a strong consumer packaged goods presence and infrastructure with two strategic pillars, SweetWater, the 11th largest craft brewer in the U.S., and Manitoba Harvest, a pioneer in branded hemp, CBD and wellness products, with access to 17,000 stores in North America. Together, they currently generate more than $100 million and are profitable, and have clear opportunity for continued growth.
  • Accretive acquisitions and other growth opportunities – In addition to our recent acquisition of the majority of MedMen’s convertible notes, the Company intends to actively pursue accretive and strategic acquisition opportunities in the U.S., Canada, and globally.

About Tilray

Seite 1 von 3
Tilray Registered -2- Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Tilray 2.0
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tilray Stockholders Approve Proposal to Increase Authorized Shares at Special Meeting Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that stockholders holding more than a majority of its issued and outstanding shares of common …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
SharpRank & Sports Illustrated Partner to Be Most Trusted Data Source in Online Gambling
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Columbia Care Celebrates the Start of Whole Flower Cannabis Sales in Virginia
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
AWS and Bundesliga to Debut Two New Bundesliga Match Facts for the 2021–22 European Football ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:00 UhrCronos Group: Nun gilt es!
Cannabis-Trends | Kommentare
08.09.21Tilray to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 10th, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Tilray Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to September 10, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Tilray Aktie – Tilray will in den US-Markt
Konstantin Oldenburger | Kommentare
18.08.21Tilray kauft ein – bietet das neue Perspektiven?
Sharedeals | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Tilray Inc.: Wichtige Unterstützung im Fokus!
Cannabis-Trends | Kommentare