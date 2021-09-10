Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 10.09.2021, 17:30 | 32 | 0 |
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 10, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Henrik Birk
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of warrants
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 205.80
|5,000
|DKK 239.60
|14,518
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
19,518
DKK 4.507.512,80
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-09-08
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Henrik Birk
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0