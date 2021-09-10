checkAd

Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 10, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name Henrik Birk
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code 		Shares


DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of warrants
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 205.80 5,000
    DKK 239.60 14,518
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

19,518
DKK 4.507.512,80
e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-08
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE


