Dolby and J Balvin Team Up to Explore How Music Can Elevate Joy

“There’s no formula when it comes to music. You don’t have to understand it to feel it. That’s the power,” said J Balvin, the five-time Latin GRAMMY winning recording artist. “With Dolby Atmos, you are surrounded by the vibe. You just feel it – you’re inside the song, inside the beat, inside the vocals. It’s amazing.”

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, teamed up with Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin – known within the entertainment world as J Balvin – to celebrate a new era for music in Dolby Atmos, which is transforming how music is created and enjoyed. The long-form commercial explores how J Balvin uses the power of music to bring joy and hope to the world. Fans looking to connect with J Balvin on a deeper, more emotional level, can experience JOSE , his latest album which was released today, in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music.

Fans will hear directly from Jose about the human behind the global sensation J Balvin and his motivation to bring good vibes into the world through his new namesake album. The piece takes a deeper look at what inspired J Balvin’s new song “In Da Getto” – the viral hit behind the global dance trend, his reaction to hearing the song for the first time in Dolby Atmos, and his desire to provide a stronger connection to each other through the power of music.

“It’s great to be working again with J Balvin to spread more happiness to the world through music,” said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. “His music is redefining reggaeton and JOSE is no exception. Experiencing the album in Dolby Atmos is a next-level experience that will pull fans inside the music like never before.”

The piece was created to celebrate a new era for music in Dolby Atmos. As a driving force in sound innovation, Dolby Atmos pushes the boundaries of creativity so that music can be expressed and felt at its fullest. With Dolby Atmos, Dolby aims to create the strongest bond possible between artists, their stories, and the world. The video was directed by GRAMMY-nominated American music video director, commercial director, and filmmaker, Colin Tilley. Colin is one of the most sought-after music video directors and mastermind behind the music videos for J Balvin’s last album, Colores.