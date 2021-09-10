checkAd

Dolby and J Balvin Team Up to Explore How Music Can Elevate Joy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 17:30  |  61   |   |   

J Balvin’s recently released album JOSE is now streaming in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, teamed up with Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin – known within the entertainment world as J Balvin – to celebrate a new era for music in Dolby Atmos, which is transforming how music is created and enjoyed. The long-form commercial explores how J Balvin uses the power of music to bring joy and hope to the world. Fans looking to connect with J Balvin on a deeper, more emotional level, can experience JOSE, his latest album which was released today, in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music.  

“There’s no formula when it comes to music. You don’t have to understand it to feel it. That’s the power,” said J Balvin, the five-time Latin GRAMMY winning recording artist. “With Dolby Atmos, you are surrounded by the vibe. You just feel it – you’re inside the song, inside the beat, inside the vocals. It’s amazing.”

Fans will hear directly from Jose about the human behind the global sensation J Balvin and his motivation to bring good vibes into the world through his new namesake album. The piece takes a deeper look at what inspired J Balvin’s new song “In Da Getto” – the viral hit behind the global dance trend, his reaction to hearing the song for the first time in Dolby Atmos, and his desire to provide a stronger connection to each other through the power of music.

“It’s great to be working again with J Balvin to spread more happiness to the world through music,” said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. “His music is redefining reggaeton and JOSE is no exception. Experiencing the album in Dolby Atmos is a next-level experience that will pull fans inside the music like never before.”

The piece was created to celebrate a new era for music in Dolby Atmos. As a driving force in sound innovation, Dolby Atmos pushes the boundaries of creativity so that music can be expressed and felt at its fullest. With Dolby Atmos, Dolby aims to create the strongest bond possible between artists, their stories, and the world. The video was directed by GRAMMY-nominated American music video director, commercial director, and filmmaker, Colin Tilley. Colin is one of the most sought-after music video directors and mastermind behind the music videos for J Balvin’s last album, Colores.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dolby and J Balvin Team Up to Explore How Music Can Elevate Joy J Balvin’s recently released album JOSE is now streaming in Dolby Atmos on Apple MusicSAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, teamed up with Jose …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group plc
Adocia to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
WISeKey’s WISe.ART Platform Leverages NFT in-App Purchases with a Breakthrough Approach to ...
Genova, Italy Police Department Deployment of WRAP’s BolaWrap Announced
Transaction in Own Shares
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Prices $300 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Result of Nordea share sale and proposal to launch share buy-back programme
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...