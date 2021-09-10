ASMALLWORLD AG named Exclusive Hospitality Consultant for Croatian Land Holdings Plc

ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) named Exclusive Hospitality Consultant for Croatian Land Holdings Plc

Zurich, 10.09.2021 - Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced its appointment as Exclusive Hospitality Consultant for Croatian Land Holdings Plc, a real-estate investment company focused on the central Dalmatian islands. The scope of the agreement covers the company's landmark Brač MEDhills development project on the island of Brač, where ASMALLWORLD will assist with the assessment of development options for a unique parcel of land on the Adriatic Coast covering over 1M square metres.

Brač MEDhills - attractive development opportunity in a unique Croatian island location

The Brač Project represents a unique development opportunity. The property is located on the island of Brač, on the Adriatic Coast of Croatia, and covers over 1M square metres of land with clean ownership title and all required planning permissions in place to construct on over 400,000 m2 of building land, achieving more than 335,000 m2 of gross developed area.

With an international airport just 15 minutes' drive from the project location, the property offers multiple development opportunities for residential tourist facilities amounting up to 2,000 beds plus leisure, commercial and medical treatment facilities. The site itself is divided into three zones, all interconnected with access roads.