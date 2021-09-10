The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. to Participate in Lake Street’s 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) (“Chefs’ Warehouse” or the “Company”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada, today announced that the Company will virtually participate in Lake Street’s 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Management will be available throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings and interested parties may contact their sales representative to arrange a meeting or request an invitation.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor and manufacturer of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 50,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415