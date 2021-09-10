OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items

Berlin, September 10, 2021 - OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22, "OTI"), an international supplier of innovative and sustainable chemicals and services for industry listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, has successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2021. As in the previous year, this was conducted purely virtually. Around 56.46 percent of the share capital was represented at the AGM, with all agenda items passed by a large majority.

The voting results can be found on the OTI website www.oti.ag in the Investor Relations section.

About OTI Greentech AG

OTI Greentech's patented surfactant based technology provides innovative sustainable and cost-efficient solutions for various industrial cleaning challenges, with potential for application in land remediation. Through its subsidiaries OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions and Uniservice Unisafe, OTI Greentech has more than 30 years of experience. OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions offers innovative, environmentally friendly products and solutions for the cleaning and decontamination of oil-based contaminants, and is the owner of the patented ECOSOLUT product line. Through Uniservice Unisafe a full range of products and services are provided to the global shipping industry in all major ports worldwide. Through its joint venture in the USA, the group offers innovative, sustainable and tailor-made solutions to its customers in land-based industrial cleaning. The OTI Greentech group currently has over 20 employees in Europe and the USA. The shares of OTI Greentech AG are listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (WKN A2TSL2). Corporate headquarters are located in Berlin, Germany.

Contact:

OTI Greentech AG edicto GmbH

Dr. John C. Kisalus, CEO Dr. Sönke Knop

info@oti.ag sknop@edicto.de

Tel. +49 30 887 865 62 Tel. +49 69 905505-52

Friedrichstraβe 79 Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44

10117 Berlin 60322 Frankfurt

